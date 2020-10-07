CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K COVID-19 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Fatal crash, George Gaydosh, Local TV, Sparrows Point, Talkers

SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Baltimore County Tuesday night, county police said.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Lodge Forest Drive in Sparrows Point. Police said George Paul Gaydosh was driving a 2020 Ford Mustang when he crossed over the double yellow lines, left the road and hit a tree.

Gaydosh, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff

