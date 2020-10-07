BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are off to a solid start to the season, sitting at 3-1 and a half game back of first in the AFC North due to Pittsburgh’s postponed game against the Titans last week. Still, even with what many consider to be one of the best teams in the league, GM Eric Decosta is likely to remain aggressive in searching for upgrades to the roster.
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec made an appearance on Glenn Clark Radio on Tuesday saying that it’s in Decosta’s nature to be aggressive in the trade market.
“I think that’s likely. That’s sort of DeCosta’s personality. He’s aggressive. He’s always looking out there, and he’s very creative. … When there’s somebody available, Eric at least puts in the call to see if [the Ravens] can at least throw their hat in the ring,” said Zrebiec. “You could see teams wanting to dump salary because they know what’s ahead in terms of the cap decrease. I think teams may be more aggressive in looking to move on from some guys that may not be available. … I think the Ravens are going to be aggressive.”
It’s hard to identify many areas where improvement is needed but, pass rush is one of them. The Ravens currently rank 17th in the league in sacks with nine through the first four games. Those sacks have been spread across several players thus far with Tyus Bowser and Matt Judon tied for the team lead with two apiece.
Well, it just so happens that there may be a star defensive end in Houston available on the market. Those in the Ravens Flock might salivate at the thought of JJ Watt wearing purple and black.
What's next for the Texans after parting with Bill O'Brien?@ColinCowherd: They have to trade JJ Watt pic.twitter.com/xsJCN5fjlD
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2020
Now, that’s not saying Watt is definitively on the market but, it’s speculation based on Houston needing to make some changes to its expensive roster that has amounted to an 0-4 record. Watt has one year left on his deal, worth $17.5 million. But, as Brian McFarland points out, the financials would be difficult to work out for the Ravens given their current cap status.
Correct. They had around $13.5M in Cap space, pending Thomas' grievance, which would knock that down to $9.5M. Those are now $4M less due to Humphrey's ext, so it's $9.5M now, and $5.5M if/when Thomas files the grievance. https://t.co/4lDT7a1O60
— Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) October 6, 2020
That’s not to say that a deal for Watt would be impossible. But, it would require more salary going out than coming in in order to make a deal work.
Watt may be an unlikely score but, it’s hard to count out Decosta when it comes to making moves to upgrade the roster.