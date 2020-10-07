BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are off to a solid start to the season, sitting at 3-1 and a half game back of first in the AFC North due to Pittsburgh’s postponed game against the Titans last week. Still, even with what many consider to be one of the best teams in the league, GM Eric Decosta is likely to remain aggressive in searching for upgrades to the roster.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec made an appearance on Glenn Clark Radio on Tuesday saying that it’s in Decosta’s nature to be aggressive in the trade market.