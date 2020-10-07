CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K COVID-19 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Tuesday night, city police said.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found two victims, a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both of whom had multiple gunshot wounds.

The man is in critical condition; police did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.

Police said they were shot in the 3400 block of Kenyon Avenue.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

