SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on child pornography and child sexual abuse charges in Wicomico County.
The suspect, Joshua Elliott Marshall, 34, of Salisbury, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of contributing to the condition of a child.
He is being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
According to a preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Marshall’s residence, which was served on October 7. Marshall was arrested at his residence in Salisbury following the serving of the search warrant.