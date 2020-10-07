CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K Cases
  • WJZ 13Watch Now
    WJZ News At 11

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCBS News: The Vice Presidential Debate
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland State Police, Talkers

SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on child pornography and child sexual abuse charges in Wicomico County.

The suspect, Joshua Elliott Marshall, 34, of Salisbury, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of contributing to the condition of a child.

He is being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Marshall’s residence, which was served on October 7. Marshall was arrested at his residence in Salisbury following the serving of the search warrant.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply