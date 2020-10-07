CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a one of kind restaurant, gaming and social lounge at Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel, and it could be the perfect spot for sports betting.

Right now, construction is underway for the new Sports & Social dining and entertainment venue, that’s being called the ultimate sports fan experience.

What was once the Live Center Stage is now being transformed into a powerhouse sports bar, which those behind the project say is perfect for watching the game or just a night out.

“It’s going to have the most dramatic LED screens in the region, all kinds of great amenities like arcade games, bowling, as well as new gaming positions within the facility, and table games,” a spokesperson for The Cordish Companies said.

The $12 million project will also include sports betting, hoping Question 2 passes in November.

Either way, the venue is expected to open in the winter of next year.

