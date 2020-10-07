BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A few weeks into the virtual school year and some districts are starting to get pressure from parents who want their kids back in an actual classroom.

But even though the state’s COVID-19 numbers are trending in a positive direction, the decision isn’t that simple.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education is considering how to bring students back safely to school.

But the decision isn’t that easy, especially when the teachers’ union is concerned safety measures will be inadequate to keep staff and students COVID free.

“We want our students back in front of us, but what we also want is for all of our students and the people that work with them to know that it is going to be safe and they are going to be taken care of,” Rusell Leone, of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, said.

Back in August, Gov. Larry Hogan and Dr. Karen Salmon said every district should be able to start some level of in-person learning.

That put some pressure on districts.

In Baltimore County, frustrated parents who want their kids back in school wrote an open letter which called the current platform “far from acceptable.”

But there are other parents who believe the county has done a great job in trying.

“As far as education goes, I think the county has done a good job in trying,” Justine Stallworth, a local parent, said.

The Baltimore County Teachers Union said there are good arguments on both sides, but believe it is too soon to bring students back.

“It’s really too soon,” Cindy Sexton, of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, said. “We have no idea what’s going to happen when the flu season hits on top of all of this.”

Some districts in Maryland started out with virtual learning, and some are slowly expanding to allow some students in the schools.

But that’s not the case across the board. Parents should check in with their individual districts for how they are adjusting.

