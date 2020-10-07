Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel Medical Center celebrated a special milestone Wednesday: the discharge of its 1,000th coronavirus patient.
As 35-year-old Claudia Solorzano from Annapolis left the hospital following a one-night stay, employees at the facility formed a “clap line”
As she was wheeled past the staff in a light-filled hallway, Solorzano beamed with a smile so big it couldn’t be covered by her mask.
In a video clip provided by the medical center, Pharell’s “Happy” could be heard in the background.