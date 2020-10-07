CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K COVID-19 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel Medical Center, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Good News: Something To Smile About, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel Medical Center celebrated a special milestone Wednesday: the discharge of its 1,000th coronavirus patient.

As 35-year-old Claudia Solorzano from Annapolis left the hospital following a one-night stay, employees at the facility formed a “clap line”

Credit: Anne Arundel Medical Center

As she was wheeled past the staff in a light-filled hallway, Solorzano beamed with a smile so big it couldn’t be covered by her mask.

In a video clip provided by the medical center, Pharell’s “Happy” could be heard in the background.

CBS Baltimore Staff

