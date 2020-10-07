COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Columbia man was charged in a double shooting over the weekend at a shoot for a music video.
Tarik Parker Dorsey was charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment in an Oct. 3 double shooting in Columbia that left one person with life-threatening injuries. He is also charged with weapon violations.
Howard County Police responded to the 5600 block of Cedar Lane at approximately 8:29 p.m. for a reported shooting with two adult male victims.
Sherod Madison Hogue, 26, of Columbia was taken to Shock Trauma where he remains in critical condition, while 31-year-old Gregory Peck McGraw of Baltimore was treated and released from Shock Trauma.
Officers learned the group had gathered to shoot a music video when a man opened fire on the group for an unknown reason, then fled.
Dorsey was arrested in Parkville Tuesday and is being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
