WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Many families are already looking forward to the holidays, and first up is Halloween.

It may look a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s not stopping kids from celebrating.

Officials in Carroll County announced this year trick-or-treating will still go on, but with restrictions in place.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

For those who want to participate, officials say families are urged to stay within their communities, socially distance while trick-or-treating and have prepared bags of candy spaced out on tables.

Kids are also required to wear masks with Halloween costumes.

Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick said it was an easy decision to keep the tradition alive

“If they follow the suggested guidelines of social distancing and be creative with how they hand out candy, then it’s a safe event,” Mayor Dominick said.

But not everyone is on board with the plan.

Christopher Thompson, an associate professor of biology at Loyola University Maryland, said the plan is just too risky.

“The idea of going to strangers houses and picking up candy is not ideal,” Thompson said.

Some areas in Maryland are discouraging people from going door-to-door to collect candy. In both Baltimore City and Howard County, health officials are advising against it.

Officials in Carroll County also provided suggestions to alternative Halloween events, such as socially distanced neighborhood parties or drive-thru trick-or-treating.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.