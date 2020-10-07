Comments
Hi Everyone!
Simple is a good thing. And when the weather is this simple, two day’s in a row, it is a great thing! Sunny and 80° this afternoon. Now it is going to be breezy, and even windy at times, but there will be more of a Spring feel to the wind. And wind without a “d” spells “win” and there you have it. We are still looking at a cold front to slide by, gently, about 9 PM and for it to be cooler and windy tomorrow. Still, though the high will be 70°. And that is all that is in the local weather mis-week shopping cart today.
Simple is a good thing. And, in my world of weather, never boring. Enjoy.
MB!