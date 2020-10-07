COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his neighbor and injuring her boyfriend with a baseball bat, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Wilson Orellana-Lemus pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of Amanda Harris. Judge William Tucker sentenced him on Wednesday to life in prison.
Police officers went to an apartment in the 8800 block of Spiral Cut in Columbia after Harris’ family members requested a welfare check. When they arrived, officers found Harris’ body in the living room and her boyfriend William Webb injured in the master bedroom, officials said.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Orellana-Lemus entered the apartment through a window and attacked the couple with a baseball bat before stealing jewelry and Webb’s cell phone, police said. Detectives found a baseball bat in the bedroom with Webb.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Man Killed Columbia Neighbor With Baseball Bat While On Probation; Prior Victim Says Judge ‘Too Lenient’
- Man Charged With Attack On Columbia Couple Due In Court For Bail Hearing Monday
- Police Charge Columbia Man In Homicide, Assault Of Couple In Apartment
- Police Offer $5K Reward For Information After Woman Killed, Man Wounded In Columbia Apartment Attack
- Police Investigating After Woman Found Dead In Columbia Apartment, Man Injured
Officers used phone records and a cigarette butt that matched a pack of cigarettes at the scene to identify Orellana-Lemus as the suspect.
Orellana-Lemus was on probation at the time, police said, for another burglary at a nearby home. He spent less than a year behind bars in that case, which the victim told WJZ last year the judge in that case was “too lenient.”
She also knew Harris and Webb, calling them “a wonderful family.”
“My apartment is located just one block from William and Amanda’s. I can’t help but feel guilty as well because if a different sentence was given to [Orellana-Lemus] at that time, probably this would not be happening,“ she said.