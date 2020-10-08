Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two children who have been missing since late September have been returned to their father, Baltimore police said Thursday.
Four-month-old Kennedy Haines and one-year-old Harlie Haines went missing with their mother, but had still been missing after their mother was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
UPDATE- Family was contacted by an individual that personally returned both children to the father today. Thanks for all the shares. https://t.co/rXxRvJECD7 pic.twitter.com/fualFDrUGf
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 8, 2020
The children’s family was contacted by an individual that personally returned both children to the father on Thursday.