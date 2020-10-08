CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two children who have been missing since late September have been returned to their father, Baltimore police said Thursday.

Four-month-old Kennedy Haines and one-year-old Harlie Haines went missing with their mother, but had still been missing after their mother was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The children’s family was contacted by an individual that personally returned both children to the father on Thursday.

