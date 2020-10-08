BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old woman was killed in northeast Baltimore Thursday night after she was shot while sitting inside of a parked car, according to police.
Police were called to an area hospital around 7:15 p.m. to investigate a shooting victim that was dropped off in need of emergency medical intervention.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Investigators received information that the incident occurred in the 4300 block of Brehms Lane after gunmen shot the victim while she sat inside of a parked vehicle, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.