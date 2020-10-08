CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old woman was killed in northeast Baltimore Thursday night after she was shot while sitting inside of a parked car, according to police.

Police were called to an area hospital around 7:15 p.m. to investigate a shooting victim that was dropped off in need of emergency medical intervention.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Investigators received information that the incident occurred in the 4300 block of Brehms Lane after gunmen shot the victim while she sat inside of a parked vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply