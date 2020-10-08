Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anheuser-Busch is making sure Maryland voters and poll site workers are staying safe this election season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company has donated nearly 458,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations not only across Maryland but also Virginia and Washington D.C.
It’s part of a nationwide collaboration where the brewer is donating more than eight million ounces of sanitizer to election offices across the country.
