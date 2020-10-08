BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Domino’s stores around the greater Baltimore area are holding a “Share the Warmth” drive for all of October.
Customers are being asked to donate new or gently used coats, gloves, hats, scarves and blankets at any of the 36 Domino’s stores in the area.
“Cold weather is approaching and there are many shelters around the area that still need coats, gloves, and other winter items for those who are homeless,” said Nona Wood, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Maryland. “We want to do whatever we can to help out and give back to our local communities, and that includes encouraging customers to donate winter items to help keep those who are experiencing difficulties warm.”
The stores are offering a special deal to those who donate. When they purchase any large pizza at menu price, they will get a second pizza for free.
“We hope customers participate in the Share the Warmth drive,” said Wood. “We hope to give back, and in return, thank our customers with a free pizza.”