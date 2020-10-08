BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a bus driver in southeast Baltimore Thursday morning.

City police said an officer on patrol in the 1200 block of East Fayette Street around 10:32 a.m. heard gunshots nearby. The officer ran to the area where he believed the gunshots rang out and chased a shooting suspect. However, the suspect was able to flee police.

When the officer returned to the location, he found a 51-year-old male bus driver suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

MTA Maryland identified the bus driver as Marcus Parks.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned that the victim and suspect were arguing when the suspect pulled out the gun and shot the bus driver.

The bus was empty at the time of the shooting, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Donny Moses said.

“Everyone had just gotten off of the bus,” Moses said. The suspect tried to get onto the bus at which time the bus driver told him that no passengers were allowed on the bus at that time.”

That led to an argument between the two, during which the suspect grabbed the bus driver’s bag and the driver chased him, police said. During that chase, the suspect shot the bus driver.

A witness told WJZ he saw the shooter standing over top of the bus driver when he pulled the trigger.

‘A True Frontline Hero’

Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said in a statement he was “deeply saddened and troubled” by the shooting, adding Parks and all of their bus operators are “critical to providing essential travel throughout this pandemic.”

“The safety of our employees and our riders is MDOT MTA’s highest priority. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our family members, bus operator Marcus Parks. As a 20-year employee, Mr. Parks was a true frontline hero transporting essential workers during this COVID-19 health emergency. MDOT MTA is forever grateful for his commitment to the residents of Baltimore. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this most difficult time,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted his condolences later Thursday afternoon, writing, “we are horrified by the senseless killing of an @MTAMaryland bus operator this morning–one of our frontline essential workers who was just doing his job.”

In a statement, State Sen. Bill Ferguson called the shooting “unconscionable.”

“This is the height of cowardice and disregard for human life,” he said. “The perpetrator of this terrible act must be apprehended and brought to justice as urgently as possible. There must be swift and certain consequences for violence like this, there cannot be excuses.”

City Council President and Democratic mayoral nominee Brandon Scott also tweeted about the shooting, writing, “We must and will develop a strategy to deal w/ violent offenders & the flow of illegal guns into our city. We must also create a culture where folks don’t turn to violence to settle conflicts.”

Police have not provided a suspect description. Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

