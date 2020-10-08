TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is holding what it’s billing as a “Super Weekend” flu shot clinic at the Maryland State Fairgrounds next weekend.
In a news release, county officials urged people to get the flu shot to protect themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a game changer for all of us,” Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch said in the release. “People who do not traditionally get a flu vaccinated must make sure to get vaccinated this season. This is especially true for African-Americans who often shy away from getting flu vaccinations, but are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.”
The two-day clinic will be held at the cow palace at the fairgrounds. Appointments are required.
To sign up for a free flu shot, click here.
