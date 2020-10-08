ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Libray confirmed Thursday that an employee at the Essex branch has tested positive for COVID-19.
The location and its book drop are closed through Friday, October 16. Curbside service will continue as usual at the system’s remaining branches.
Meal service will also continue, officials said.
Staff members who worked with the employee have been instructed by the Baltimore County Department of Health to self-quarantine.
Contact tracing is underway.
The library system said all staff members follow strict safety protocols while on property including wearing masks, cleaning and sanitizing surfaces throughout the day, washing hands regularly and thoroughly and staying six feet apart.
Branches have been closed to the public since mid-March and are currently operating curbside service only.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.