By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Leroy Green.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on September 26, 2020, Baltimore Police located a beige 2007 Nissan Pathfinder inside of Druid Hill Park.

Green was discovered inside the vehicle deceased, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the murder of Mr. Leroy Green is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

