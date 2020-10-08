BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for some activities to do this fall in the city, there’s good news! Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced its fall 2020 plans for indoor and outdoor recreation programs beginning next week.

“It’s another step in us moving forward towards our reopening of our rec centers,” Reginald Moore, Executive Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, said.

Beginning on Tuesday, October 13, recreation centers will reopen for in-person instruction including activities like dance, fitness, STEM instruction and indoor athletics.

Also, indoor swim lessons will resume at the Baltimore City Swim Club, and guided nature hikes will start back up at various city parks.

But in order to participate in the programs, residents must register online ahead of time.

“As always, safety is important to our agency,” Moore said.

The agency is of course following all standard safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You will have health screenings, as well as you will have a temperature check before every session starts,” Moore said.

Cleaning will also be ramped up in between sessions after each space is used, and social distancing will be enforced.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is also putting on a new, special event this year with Park N’ Pumpkin Festival on October 24.

“Participants will not have to get out of their cars, they will ride through the maze, get candy,” Moore said.

Movies in the park are also making a comeback with the fall drive-in movie series starting on October 17.

“That will be at various parks throughout the city,” Moore said. “And that is an opportunity to get people out to just enjoy the night.”

