BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A part of Charles Street will close down for one day this month for a promenade of outdoor dining, shopping and strolling.
Charles Street will close October 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. between Saratoga Street and North Avenue. It’s an extension of the outdoor dining parklets and pop-up events that have been available since the coronavirus pandemic shut restaurants down.
People can shop at local boutiques and galleries and eat at one of the several outdoor parklets at Brewers Art, The Civil, Dooby’s, Lumbini, Marie Louise Bistro, Mick O’Sheas, Orto, Sotto Sopra, Spirits of Mt. Vernon and Sugarvale.
Social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.