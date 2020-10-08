Comments
CHESTERTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after they say suspects threw a Molotov cocktail at a residence in Chestertown.
Investigators say it happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Fairview Drive.
The Molotov cocktail landed in the yard of the residence.
It was self-extinguished, according to investigators.
Nobody was injured and no damage occurred to the residence.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.