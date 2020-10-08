BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives assigned to the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Unit arrested the owner of a Beltsville automotive repair shop Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into vehicle thefts, according to officials.
Herman Guzman, 30, of the 9000 block of Dubarry Avenue in Lanham, was arrested after detectives recovered stolen vehicles, ammo and an illegal rifle.
Investigators executed a search warrant at GR Motorworks on Hanna Street. During that search, detectives located two stolen motorcycles and one stolen ATV, as well as other vehicles that preliminarily do not appear to have a proper VIN number.
Detectives also recovered one AR-15 rifle. That weapon is homemade and is commonly referred to as a ghost gun. Guzman is a convicted felon so he is prohibited from possessing any firearm.
Detectives also recovered, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and more than one dozen high-capacity magazines. Guzman is also prohibited from possessing those items. In addition, investigators located multiple ghost gun frames.
“The arrest of Herman Guzman makes this community safer. He not only had multiple stolen vehicles inside of his business but also one weapon he’s prohibited from possessing and the ghost gun frames. This investigation is not over and additional charges are likely,” said Major Felipe Ordono, Commander, Special Investigations Division.
Guzman faces 29-counts to include weapons-related charges and vehicle theft charges.
If anyone has information on Guzman, they are urged to contact W.A.V.E detectives at 301-516-3788. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)