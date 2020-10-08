ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday that nearly $12 million is being directed to the Maryland Legal Services Corporation to provide legal services for families facing eviction and other housing insecurity issues.
“Maryland was one of the first states in the nation to implement a moratorium on evictions for tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we continue to provide targeted relief to help those in need,” said Governor Hogan. “These additional resources are yet another way that we are following through on our commitment to do everything we can to help Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet, and recover.”
MLSC make grants to nonprofit organizations that provide civil legal services for low-income Marylanders. Having counsel during the eviction process can often be the difference between families keeping or losing their homes.
