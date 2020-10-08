ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck announced Thursday that the Brigade of Midshipmen will be able to attend the team’s football game against Temple on Saturday.
State and local officials have approved a plan for the safe, socially-distanced execution of the game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Attendance at Saturday’s game will be limited to the Brigade of Midshipmen and a small support staff element only—no fans, families or guests.
“We were pleased to work closely with Naval Academy leaders to allow the Brigade of Midshipmen to safely attend this weekend’s game,” Gov. Hogan said. “It gives us a great deal of pride to have the Naval Academy here in the State of Maryland. I want to thank Vice Admiral Buck for putting the health and safety of the Midshipmen first.”
Since late August, USNA has been performing surveillance testing of the Brigade, reporting a 0% positivity rate on September 30.
In-season varsity sports teams are being tested three times per week. No football players on the sideline roster have tested positive to date.