CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, meal site, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Public Schools meal site will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

City Schools said the employee works at the meal site at Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School #215.

The building will be cleaned and disinfected. They said they will notify the community when the meal site will reopen.

For alternative meal sites, please visit https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/meal-sites.  

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply