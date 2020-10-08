Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Public Schools meal site will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
City Schools said the employee works at the meal site at Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School #215.
The building will be cleaned and disinfected. They said they will notify the community when the meal site will reopen.
For alternative meal sites, please visit https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/meal-sites.
