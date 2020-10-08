BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday due to a knee injury- but it is not considered serious, according to reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter was first to report.

“Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson did not practice today due to a knee injury that is not considered serious, per source. He was held out of practice for “precautionary reasons.” With Jackson out today, RG3 took the QB reps,” Schefter tweeted.

Jackson spoke at a press conference just 90 minutes before practice.

“I think Orlando did a great job filling in that left tackle position for Ronnie,” the MVP said Wednesday. “I feel like that was his original position before the league. He did a great job protecting my back.”

Jackson also said he’s still working to be perfect on the field.

“It’s a work in progress. We want to be perfect on the field,” he said. “We haven’t been connecting on our deep passes. We’ve been finding other ways to succeed.”

Jackson and the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 11.

This story was originally published on Oct. 7, 2020.