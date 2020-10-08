CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Wednesday.

Police responded to the 900 block of East Eager Street on Wednesday, but did not say when.

A 33-year-old man had been shot to the torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Freddie George says:
    October 8, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Looks like all the hard work that the elected officials are doing to rename Holidays is really beginning to help with the crime problem in Baltimore! Way to go!

    Reply

