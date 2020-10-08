ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced the launch of the Masks on Maryland Challenge on Thursday, in an effort to encourage Marylanders to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
To support Maryland’s ongoing health and economic recovery, Gov. Hogan is challenging all citizens, communities, local organizations, and businesses to participate by posting a picture or video of themselves wearing a mask to social media with the hashtag #MasksOnMaryland.
“Wearing a mask is the best way to keep ourselves and our families safe, and to keep Maryland open for business,” said Governor Hogan. “I wear my mask for my three daughters and four grandchildren. We are all in this together, and I invite Marylanders to join me in sharing their reasons for wearing a mask.”
It’s easy to do. People can post a picture or video of yourself wearing a mask to social media with the hashtag.
State leaders kicked off the campaign Thursday.
They hope it targets the 18 to 34 year old crowd, who recently have seen a spike in cases.
