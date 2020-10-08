Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Thursday night.
Police were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Reistertown Road to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman both suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.
Northwest District detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466..
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.