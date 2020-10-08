CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Severn man was arrested in Kent County Wednesday following a shooting in Anne Arundel County over the weekend.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said Phillip Elia Leupolu shot a 21-year-old man Sunday evening in Severn. When he was arrested, officers recovered a loaded 80% Glock style .40 caliber handgun as well as ammunition.

Phillip Leupolu. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and a vehicle crash near Raleigh Drive and Sebring Court around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police said they found the victim outside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene.

Man Injured In Sunday Evening Shooting In Severn

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said there was a large amount of suspected marijuana in plain sight in the victim’s vehicle, which had crashed into a pole. Officers seized the drugs as part of the investigation.

Online court records show Leupolu faces more than a dozen charges, including attempted first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

So far, police have not released a motive for the shooting.

