By CBS Baltimore Staff
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — While birthdays are special for everyone, for one Prince George’s County woman, turning another year older this year meant just a little bit more.

Steffanie Sheppard never thought she would see 70-years-old.

Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

She was then cancer-free until this past March when the cancer returned at stage four, causing liver failure, her doctor suggesting it might not be long.

But, she made it, and the hospital cancer staff held a surprise birthday party outside MedStar Southern Maryland complete with flowers, gifts, balloons and cupcakes to wish her a happy 70-years-young!

