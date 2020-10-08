CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:31 PMMom
    10:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Cancer, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Crucial Catch, Local TV, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will hold their Crucial Catch game honoring those affected by cancer Sunday, but it’ll look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, the team would honor cancer survivors, those battling the disease and those who have died from it during the game, but that’s changed this year.

Instead, the Ravens made a Crucial Catch section ahead of the game. That section will show cutouts of fans of all ages, including some familiar faces like Mo Gaba.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply