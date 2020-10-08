Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will hold their Crucial Catch game honoring those affected by cancer Sunday, but it’ll look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Normally, the team would honor cancer survivors, those battling the disease and those who have died from it during the game, but that’s changed this year.
Instead, the Ravens made a Crucial Catch section ahead of the game. That section will show cutouts of fans of all ages, including some familiar faces like Mo Gaba.