By Kelsey Kushner
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A police officer shot a man armed with a knife or a blade in the Rosedale area Thursday afternoon, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

Police said the man took a knife or blade and was cutting and throwing tree branches into the middle of the road. Another update said the man was standing in the middle of Spring Avenue and swinging a chain.

When officers got to the scene shortly after 2:20 p.m., they found the man; during an encounter, an officer shot him in the upper body, police said.

The man, who ran, later collapsed on Philadelphia Road and was taken to an area hospital conscious and alert.

Philadelphia Road reopened around 6:30 p.m. after being closed for hours.

Kelsey Kushner

