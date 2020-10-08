ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A police officer shot a man armed with a knife or a blade in the Rosedale area Thursday afternoon, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
Police said the man took a knife or blade and was cutting and throwing tree branches into the middle of the road. Another update said the man was standing in the middle of Spring Avenue and swinging a chain.
Police arrived and an encounter ensued. Suspect was shot and ran away. Later collapsed on Philadelphia ave. Transported to hospital conscious and alive @wjz
When officers got to the scene shortly after 2:20 p.m., they found the man; during an encounter, an officer shot him in the upper body, police said.
The man, who ran, later collapsed on Philadelphia Road and was taken to an area hospital conscious and alert.
Philadelphia Road reopened around 6:30 p.m. after being closed for hours.
Philadelphia Road in Rosedale is now open following the earlier officer involved shooting. ^jzp
