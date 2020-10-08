Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re flying these days, you can fly Southwest nonstop to Miami from Baltimore starting in November.
Baltimore Washington International Marshall Airport announced the new service Thursday. It will begin November 15.
ROUTE NEWS: @SouthwestAir is introducing daily nonstop service from BWI Marshall Airport to MIAMI!
Service begins November 15. @iflymia #Open4BizMD pic.twitter.com/eXiU0MndFC
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 8, 2020
A spokesperson with BWI said Miami is a new market for Southwest, who announced last month it would start service to Miami.
The airline will offer four daily flights between BWI Marshall and Miami International Airport.