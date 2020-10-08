CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re flying these days, you can fly Southwest nonstop to Miami from Baltimore starting in November.

Baltimore Washington International Marshall Airport announced the new service Thursday. It will begin November 15.

A spokesperson with BWI said Miami is a new market for Southwest, who announced last month it would start service to Miami.

The airline will offer four daily flights between BWI Marshall and Miami International Airport.

