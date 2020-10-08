Comments
Asian mother is attending online video meeting at home while her son is studying in the living room. The son is taking online classroom. (Credit: LifeBridge Health)
By LifeBridge Health
Due to the pandemic, many of us have had to learn how to balance working from home while managing virtual schooling for our children. It is unchartered territory for many and takes flexibility and creativity to make the best of a challenging situation.
Here are some useful tips that can help you balance the two:
- Have a designated workplace for your child(ren) and yourself. Make this a place stocked with the necessary learning supplies for your children (free of distractions) and work supplies for you.
- Maintain a daily routine. Create a schedule, so that children will have something to refer to throughout the day. Structure is extremely important for children to stay organized and focused.
- If two parents are working from home, create a plan for both parents to work in shifts for parent-duty, if possible. This will allow each parent to have dedicated time to focus on work.
- Collaborate with other parents who have children in similar age groups to form “pods” or groups of three to four kids and then split the cost of a babysitter or tutor to supervise learning while parents work.
- If possible, be flexible with your working hours. Consider working early mornings or in the evenings to make time during the day to help your child navigate their online learning tools.
- And don’t forget to make time for yourself. Take your lunch break, go for a short walk or meditate. Make some time to rejuvenate your mental health and well-being.
While working from home and caring for children in virtual school can be a juggling act, with the right mind set and techniques you can work toward finding a balance.