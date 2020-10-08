BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wyatt Oroke, a teacher at City Springs Elementary School in Baltimore City, was named the 2020-21 Maryland Teacher of the Year.
Oroke has taught at City Springs Elementary School since 2015 and currently teaches seventh and eighth grade English, while also serving as a team leader, girls’ volleyball and boys’ basketball coach, and in a number of other roles in the school and his community.
He has received recognition for his teaching including awards from Johns Hopkins University, the Maryland State Senate, the Baltimore Orioles, as well as talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
Oroke is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (2013) and Johns Hopkins University School of Education (2015).
He will go on to compete for the National Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced next April.