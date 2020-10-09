BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrested four suspects recently in violent crimes, including the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said closing these cases would have been impossible without the help of the public.

“I am extremely proud of the work that our detectives continue to put into their investigations and holding violent offenders accountable. I am thankful to the many community members that have connected with officers and investigators in providing the vital information needed to close these cases,” said Harrison. “Together we will make Baltimore a safer and stronger city.”

Detectives arrested and charged two men in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jordan Daniel last week. Officers were called to the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue for a shooting on Sept. 29 around 4:59 a.m. There they found Daniel suffering from a gunshot wound, He later died at a hospital.

Joseph “Blue” Williams, 30, who lives in the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue, was arrested near his home on Oct. 4 around 3 p.m. Then 47 year-old George Fields of the 3200 block of Evergreen Road was arrested in the 4800 block of Belair Road without incident around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Both suspects are being held without bail.

Police also made an arrest in two non-fatal shootings last week.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of North Monroe Street on Oct. 2 around 2 p.m. for a reported shooting. There they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police arrested 46-year-old on Oct. 6 and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and related gun charges.

Finally, police made an arrest in a shooting from back in July.

Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of West Garrison Avenue to investigate a reported shooting on July 15 at 4:30 p.m. There they found a 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police arrested 28-year-old Cierra Blake in the 100 block of North Bond Street on Oct. 6 and she was charged with attempted first-degree murder and related gun charges.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of wanted individuals should contact Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives at 410-637-8970 or simply dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.