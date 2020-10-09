BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee for the Baltimore City Health Department has died from COVID-19.
Mayor Jack Young and Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa made the announcement Friday.
“Our hearts are extremely heavy today,” Mayor Young said. “On behalf of the residents of Baltimore, I offer sincere condolences to our staff member’s family, loved ones, and members of the Baltimore City Health Department.”
The employee, who was not identified, worked in the health department’s Bureau of School Health and had worked for the health department since 2006.
“This is a terrible loss to the Health Department. My thoughts and prayers go out to our staff member’s family and friends,” Baltimore Health Department Commissioner Dr. Dzirasa.
As of Friday morning, Baltimore city has reported a total of 16,354 positive coronavirus cases and 474 COVID-19 deaths.
