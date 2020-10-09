TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Some employees at two Baltimore County Public Libraries tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Friday.
The Towson and Essex branches of the library are closed for a deep cleaning. That means both curbside service and the book drops are closed through Friday, Oct. 16.
Curbside service will continue at the remaining branches.
Staff members who worked with these employees are being contacted and are being advised to self-quarantine. Contract tracing is in progress.
“All staff members follow strict safety protocols while on property including wearing masks, cleaning and sanitizing surfaces throughout the day, washing hands regularly and thoroughly and staying six feet apart,” the library said in a press release. “Branches have been closed to the public since mid-March and are currently operating curbside service only.”
