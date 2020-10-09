CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Drop, Positivity Rate Increases As State Passes 130K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12 for the observed holiday.

This means recycling collection centers and yards will be closed, including:

  • Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, 2840 Sisson Street
  • Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
  • Quarantine Road Landfill Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6100 Quarantine Road
  • Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
  • Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane

For information on locations and hours of operation for the recycling Community Collection Centers, please visit publicworks.baltimorecity.gov/collectionupdate.

