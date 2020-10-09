BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, Baltimore’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Strategy program donated 5.5 million meals to those in need, the city said Friday.
In addition, the program, nonprofits, corporate partners and other community groups gave out 250,000 grocery and produce boxes and provided $650,000 in small food grants to dozens of community groups.
“Six months into the pandemic we are expecting a second wave, the economic impact is devastating and we know the recovery will be long and hard. And as a city, we are committed to meeting residents’ food needs throughout this extraordinarily difficult time,” Tisha Edwards, the Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Children & Family Success, which is helping to run the efforts, said in a news release. “We’ll continue to assess need daily and weekly, and shift our strategy accordingly, to make sure we meet the food needs of all Baltimoreans—and historically underserved residents, in particular.”
As the pandemic continues, demand remains high, the city said. Grocery box demand is highest among senior citizens.
For more information about food assistance, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.