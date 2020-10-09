CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Drop, Positivity Rate Increases As State Passes 130K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland fell Friday as the state’s case total surpassed 130,000, data from the state health department shows.

As of Friday, Maryland has seen 130,159 cases of COVID-19 and 3,845 deaths, an increase of 734 cases and 10 deaths from Thursday.

A dozen fewer people were hospitalized Friday; the total dropped from 403 on Thursday to 391 on Friday. Of those in the hospital, 295 were in acute care and 96 were in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased from 2.79% to 2.87%.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 2,829,423 coronavirus tests conducted, of which 1,577,208 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 506 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,655 (243) 12*
Baltimore City 16,354 (474) 17*
Baltimore County 18,792 (619) 23*
Calvert 1,047 (27) 1*
Caroline 677 (7)
Carroll 2,051 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,148 (35) 1*
Charles 2,904 (99) 2*
Dorchester 625 (10)
Frederick 4,297 (126) 8*
Garrett 76 (1)
Harford 3,227 (72) 4*
Howard 5,357 (117) 6*
Kent 318 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,403 (814) 40*
Prince George’s 30,502 (810) 23*
Queen Anne’s 691 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,361 (58)
Somerset 335 (4)
Talbot 583 (6)
Washington 1,955 (41)
Wicomico 2,175 (49)
Worcester 1,120 (29) 1*
Data not available (11) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,924
10-19 11,283 (2)
20-29 24,663 (24) 1*
30-39 23,393 (48) 6*
40-49 20,690 (123) 3*
50-59 18,965 (316) 15*
60-69 12,691 (635) 13*
70-79 7,550 (956) 28*
80+ 6,000 (1,739) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 68,622 (1,883) 76*
Male 61,537 (1,962) 69*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 40,831 (1,574) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,469 (144) 6*
White (NH) 33,387 (1,632) 72*
Hispanic 27,768 (443) 12*
Other (NH) 5,990 (41)
Data not available 19,714 (11) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

