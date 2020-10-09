ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland fell Friday as the state’s case total surpassed 130,000, data from the state health department shows.
As of Friday, Maryland has seen 130,159 cases of COVID-19 and 3,845 deaths, an increase of 734 cases and 10 deaths from Thursday.
A dozen fewer people were hospitalized Friday; the total dropped from 403 on Thursday to 391 on Friday. Of those in the hospital, 295 were in acute care and 96 were in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased from 2.79% to 2.87%.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 2,829,423 coronavirus tests conducted, of which 1,577,208 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|506
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,655
|(243)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,354
|(474)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|18,792
|(619)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,047
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|677
|(7)
|Carroll
|2,051
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,148
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|2,904
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|625
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,297
|(126)
|8*
|Garrett
|76
|(1)
|Harford
|3,227
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,357
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|318
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,403
|(814)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,502
|(810)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|691
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,361
|(58)
|Somerset
|335
|(4)
|Talbot
|583
|(6)
|Washington
|1,955
|(41)
|Wicomico
|2,175
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,120
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,924
|10-19
|11,283
|(2)
|20-29
|24,663
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,393
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,690
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|18,965
|(316)
|15*
|60-69
|12,691
|(635)
|13*
|70-79
|7,550
|(956)
|28*
|80+
|6,000
|(1,739)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|68,622
|(1,883)
|76*
|Male
|61,537
|(1,962)
|69*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|40,831
|(1,574)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,469
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|33,387
|(1,632)
|72*
|Hispanic
|27,768
|(443)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,990
|(41)
|Data not available
|19,714
|(11)
|1*
