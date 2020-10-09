“The whole future lies in uncertainty: live immediately” — Seneca

I don’t generally take life advice from ancient Roman philosophers or even modern self-help gurus. But, this quote was so spot-on for where I am these days, I had to write it down. And I make it a point to glance at it from time to anxious time.

Because I am finding it impossible to plan — visits, vacations, life changes, doctors appointments, weekly calendars, weekend hours. I seem to have lost sight of the future. Every day is so tumultuous I often, literally, cannot anticipate what tomorrow will bring. If ever the future has been uncertain, it’s in 2020.

So, thanks Seneca. You’re right. I am instead working very hard at “living immediately.”

I do what I can when I can and wherever I am.

If I think of someone I haven’t seen since March I pick up the phone or open up social media or even type a missive. No time to waste.

If I have the impulse to send a gift, pass along a compliment or tell someone they are loved, I do it. Since so many people I love are in other states I have, consequently, spent a fortune on mail and FedEx. But, financial planning has also been eclipsed by my immediate need to just let them know I am with them the only way I can be, in my heart.

Yes, living immediately can make you sentimental. It can make you impulsive and maybe even reckless. But, when you can’t go out or even gather in large groups recklessness is just not as dangerous as it once was.

I’m not saying I like this “immediacy.” I’d much rather go back to the days when I endlessly listed my goals, plans and important dates to remember.

But until that time, I can honestly say I’ve never enjoyed as many sunsets, tables with lit candles or delicious glasses of chianti.