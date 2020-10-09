RICHMOND, Md. (WJZ) — Virginia forestry officials are warning residents about a venomous hairy, venomous caterpillar spotted in the state.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, Virginia Department of Forestry said to social distance from the puss caterpillars which have been spotted in Eastern counties. The caterpillar’s “hair” are actually venomous spines.

“VDOF’s forest health team has received reports of the puss caterpillar in a few eastern Virginia counties. The “hairs” of this caterpillar are actually venomous spines that cause a painful reaction if touched.

The caterpillars eat oak and elm leaves, but they can be found in parks or near structures. If you find the caterpillar, leave it alone and let its natural enemies control their populations— there are a number of other insects that will prey on them at different stages of their life cycle.”