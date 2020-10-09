Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Detention Center is holding its plant sale this weekend.
The sale is part of the EcoWorks Seeds of Change program in which inmates grow and maintain a native plant nursery.
Since the program began in 2017, 36 inmates have put in roughly 600 hours of service. The goal is for inmates to use the tools they learn to get jobs upon release, officials said.
The end goal is to make the program self-sustaining. The funds from the sale will go back into the program for the next set of plants.
The sale will run from 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.