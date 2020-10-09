BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson was back on the practice field Friday after missing two days due to a knee injury and illness.
The Ravens tweeted a video of the star quarterback walking onto the practice field Friday morning.
“One hundred percent! Let’s do it!” Jackson said.
Jackson was first missing from the field on Wednesday when the team said he didn’t take part in practice due to a knee injury. On Thursday, that injury and an illness kept him sidelined.
The knee injury was not reportedly serious.
