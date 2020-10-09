ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect who they say was armed with a knife and blades in Rosedale Thursday afternoon that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Michael Fink, 36, of the 7200 block of Holabird Avenue, has been charged with one count of second-degree assault on a warrant.

He is currently at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in stable condition.

The officer involved is Police Officer First Class B. Brown with two years of service in the Operations Bureau. He is currently on administrative leave per policy. An internal investigation is also being conducted.

Police recovered two knives, a silver chain and a can of pepper spray from the scene.

Officers responded to the area of Philadelphia Road and Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale just after 2:20 p.m. after a witness called 911 for an unknown suspect with a knife and blades cutting down branches on a tree, waving the blades around and throwing them in the roadway.

Baltimore County Police Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife And Blades In Rosedale

While en route to the scene, officers learned the suspect was in the middle of Philadelphia Road swinging around a long chain.

Officers located the suspect on Spring Avenue near Philadelphia Road.

According to police, one officer got out of his vehicle and ordered the suspect to sit down. The suspect ignored commands and began running at the officer, who ordered the suspect to stop.

The officer began to move backward, but the suspect continued to advance on him, at which time the officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect in the upper body, police said.

The suspect fled but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.