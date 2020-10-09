Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore Friday night.
Police were called to an area hospital around 6:19 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Northwest District-Shooting detectives assumed control of the investigation. Detectives learned the incident occurred in the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.