BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even Ravens mascot Poe is getting in on the “Dreams” challenge on TikTok, but with his own twist!
Poe posted a video of himself skating outside of M&T Bank Stadium, but instead of drinking cranberry juice, he was eating a box of Frosted Flakes.
@ravensPoe on his way to the nest… ##vibin ##oceanspray ##mascot ##nfl ##baltimoreravens ##ravens ##baltimore
The Dreams challenge began when a TikTok user posted a video of himself skating, drinking cranberry juice and listening to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac.
The video has racked up over 20 million views.
As for Poe, he will be cheering on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 11. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.